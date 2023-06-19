UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iran Agree To Expand Cooperation In Diverse Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan and Iran covered the entire range of relations during the two-day Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), and agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in energy, transport, connectivity, education and people-to-people exchanges

The 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) were held in Tehran from June 17-18.

According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani, led the respective sides. Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting and reviewed the status of implementation of decisions of the last BPC.

The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the regional situation.

Both sides underscored the significance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation at multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC and ECO, and strengthen dialogue on global and regional issues of common concern.

The Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He briefed his Iranian counterpart about the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) marked by grave human rights violations, and appreciated Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Secretary also called on Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

In a separate meeting with Member Parliament/ Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan held a meeting with Secretary General Khosrav Noziri of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the organization. He also highlighted the importance of intra-regional connectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

In Tehran, the Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the leading Iranian think tank Institute of Peace and International Studies (IPIS) where he highlighted Pakistan's role toward promotion of peace and development in the region.

