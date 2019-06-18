Pakistan, Iran agree to further boost parliamentary, economic ties: Sanjrani

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the enhanced parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Iran would expand economic, political and social ties.

The Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of both the countries would be revitalized for this purpose and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) would further be strengthened to give practicality to the idea of this unique forum to integrate the efforts for development and prosperity of the region.

This was agreed in a meeting of Iranian Parliamentary delegation led by Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi and Senate of Pakistan here at Parliament House.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani led the Senate delegation during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that parliamentary linkages would be strengthened and potential for enhancing the economic cooperation would be exploited to further cement the bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Iran share common dream for development and prosperity of people, as the relationship between the two countries are embedded in history.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan and Iran share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and had supported each other not only on international issues but in pursuing the development agenda.

He said that Pakistan attached highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and was looking forward to further enhance the traditional ties for better economic and political collaboration through increased parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Iran had always cooperated with each other at the international forums and have adopted a unified stance on different issues.

" The recent years have witnessed enhanced cooperation in defence and security areas," Sanjrani observed.

He said that Pakistan and Iran share identical views on regional and international issues and there was huge scope to further expand bilateral ties between the two sides. He said that both the countries were intertwined in cultural, religious and other regional commonalities besides sharing a vision for regional growth and prosperity.

The two sides, he said, could achieve a lot through frequent interactions at different levels for mutual benefit. He assured of his cooperation and expressed well wishes to the government, people and Parliament of Iran.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation agreed with the views of Chairman Senate for strengthening of the APA and boosting further parliamentary cooperation between two countries.

The Chairman Senate also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegation.