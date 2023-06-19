Pakistan, Iran agree to further enhance collaboration in security, counter terrorism measures

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further enhance collaboration in various areas of common interest, including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further enhance collaboration in various areas of common interest, including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.

The agreement to this effect was reached during the visit of Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan along with a delegation to Islamic Republic of Iran, a news release said.

The Iranian Deputy Defence Minister welcomed the delegation and expressed best wishes for Pakistan's political and military leadership.

The Secretary Defence emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He expressed the hope that bilateral relations would continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect and shared common interests.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime cooperation was also signed between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Iranian border guards, which would strengthen relations between the two sides.