Pakistan & Iran Agree To Keep Border Open 24/7 For Pilgrims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran Wednesday where both countries made several important decisions to help pilgrims and improve border cooperation.
The two ministers agreed that the Pakistan-Iran border will remain open 24 hours a day during Muharram and Arbaeen to facilitate religious pilgrims. The Iranian government will also provide accommodation and meals in Mashhad for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims.
To solve issues quickly, a hotline will be set up between the two countries. A special three-nation meeting involving Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be held in Mashhad before Arbaeen to plan better arrangements for pilgrims.
Both sides also agreed to increase the number of flights for pilgrims and discussed sending pilgrims by sea. They also talked about working together to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.
Improving border security and cooperation between the two countries was also discussed. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian government for supporting Pakistani pilgrims and assured full cooperation regarding the release of Iranian fishermen who accidentally entered Pakistani waters.
Senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ongoing construction work on police driving training school reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, fervor in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbir" celebrated with enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan & Iran agree to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, sovereignty, and defense: Nawabzada Jamal Raisani4 minutes ago
-
"Youm e Takbeer" made Pakistan's defense invincible: AJK Minister4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review sanitation arrangements on Eid14 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign activities inspected in Dera’s union councils14 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer with fabulous zest24 minutes ago
-
ICC joins nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbir24 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa24 minutes ago
-
DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir with Grand Ceremony24 minutes ago