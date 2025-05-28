Open Menu

Pakistan & Iran Agree To Keep Border Open 24/7 For Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan & Iran agree to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran Wednesday where both countries made several important decisions to help pilgrims and improve border cooperation.

The two ministers agreed that the Pakistan-Iran border will remain open 24 hours a day during Muharram and Arbaeen to facilitate religious pilgrims. The Iranian government will also provide accommodation and meals in Mashhad for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims.

To solve issues quickly, a hotline will be set up between the two countries. A special three-nation meeting involving Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be held in Mashhad before Arbaeen to plan better arrangements for pilgrims.

Both sides also agreed to increase the number of flights for pilgrims and discussed sending pilgrims by sea. They also talked about working together to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Improving border security and cooperation between the two countries was also discussed. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian government for supporting Pakistani pilgrims and assured full cooperation regarding the release of Iranian fishermen who accidentally entered Pakistani waters.

Senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

49 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

1 hour ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

3 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

3 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

4 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan