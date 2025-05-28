Pakistan & Iran agree to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran Wednesday where both countries made several important decisions to help pilgrims and improve border cooperation.

The two ministers agreed that the Pakistan-Iran border will remain open 24 hours a day during Muharram and Arbaeen to facilitate religious pilgrims. The Iranian government will also provide accommodation and meals in Mashhad for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims.

To solve issues quickly, a hotline will be set up between the two countries. A special three-nation meeting involving Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be held in Mashhad before Arbaeen to plan better arrangements for pilgrims.

Both sides also agreed to increase the number of flights for pilgrims and discussed sending pilgrims by sea. They also talked about working together to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Improving border security and cooperation between the two countries was also discussed. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian government for supporting Pakistani pilgrims and assured full cooperation regarding the release of Iranian fishermen who accidentally entered Pakistani waters.

Senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.