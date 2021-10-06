Pakistan, Iran agree to reinforce efforts for peace in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

This understanding was reached during the 11th session of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 06th, 2021) Pakistan and Iran have agreed to coordinate closely at bilateral and regional level to reinforce efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

This understanding was reached during the 11th session of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani in Islamabad.

Both sides also agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

During the session, the two sides reviewed entire spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at mutual cooperation at multilateral fora and reaffirmed the resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interests.

Views were exchanged on the regional situation, with particular focus on Jammu & Kashmir and Afghanistan.