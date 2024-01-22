Pakistan, Iran Agree To Return Of Envoys By Friday
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:36 PM
At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake a visit to Pakistan on Jan 29t.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Pakistan and Iran have mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by Friday.
This understanding reached following a telephonic conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Iran.
At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake a visit to Pakistan on Jan 29t.
