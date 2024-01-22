Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday  

,

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake a visit to Pakistan on Jan 29t.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Pakistan and Iran have mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by Friday.

This understanding reached following a telephonic conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Iran.

