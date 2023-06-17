Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begin today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begins in Tehran today.

The two sides will hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.