Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations Begin Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2023 | 12:37 PM

Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begin today

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begins in Tehran today.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

The two sides will hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

