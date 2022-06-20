Pakistan, Iran discuss aspects of electricity supply from Iran to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday held a meeting with Iran's Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran and discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Polan (Iran) to Gwadar.

The meeting was also aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in the field of energy between both the neighbours, said a press release issued here.

Khurran lauded Iran for its cooperation in energy sector and reiterated his country's commitment to further strengthen the relations.

He stressed the need to expedite the electricity import project, it further said.

Both long term and short-term energy plans also came under discussion.