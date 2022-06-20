UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iran Discuss Aspects Of Electricity Supply From Iran To Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan, Iran discuss aspects of electricity supply from Iran to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday held a meeting with Iran's Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran and discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Polan (Iran) to Gwadar.

The meeting was also aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in the field of energy between both the neighbours, said a press release issued here.

Khurran lauded Iran for its cooperation in energy sector and reiterated his country's commitment to further strengthen the relations.

He stressed the need to expedite the electricity import project, it further said.

Both long term and short-term energy plans also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Iran Gwadar Tehran Khurram Dastgir Khan From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

8 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

56 minutes ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.