Pakistan, Iran Discuss Border Management, COVID-19 Situation

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iranian foreign minister, Jawad Zarif on Wednesday discussed multilateral issues including management of common borders and the strategy to control coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iranian foreign minister, Jawad Zarif on Wednesday discussed multilateral issues including management of common borders and the strategy to control coronavirus.

The two sides exchanged views on providing better facilities to cross-border visitors to promote people-to-people ties.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic and brotherly relations and stressed upon expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, commerce and security.

He said restoration of peace in Afghanistan was vital for stability in the region and mentioned that it was time for the Afghan stakeholders not to miss the opportunity of sustainable peace.

The two sides expressed resolve to continue efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi extended condolences to Zarif on loss of lives in Iran due to coronavirus and lauded steps taken by the Iranian government to control spread of corona virus.

On behalf of Pakistani nation, he paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for supporting the just cause of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Both foreign ministers expressed concern over rising trend of Islamophobia in certain European countries, stressing that blasphemy was not acceptable in the garb of freedom of expression.

Later, foreign ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jawad Zarif led their respective sides at the delegation-level talks.

The two sides discussed ways and means to explore opportunities in bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

