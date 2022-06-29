Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Ms. Bushra Rind met with Council General of Iran Hassan Darwish here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Ms. Bushra Rind met with Council General of Iran Hassan Darwish here on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations during the meeting.

Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Bushra Rind also expressed the high level of relations between the two countries in the meeting She said that Pakistan and Iran have close fraternal relations and the two countries stand by each other in difficult times and the growing challenges in the region provide an opportunity for both countries to work together.

Bushra Rind discussed about the power project in Makran Division in the meeting and stressed on the need to enhance bilateral relations.

She expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on the border and agreed to maintain close ties through a multilateral mechanism established between the two countries.