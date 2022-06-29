UrduPoint.com

Pakistan & Iran Enjoy Close Friendly Relations: Bushra Rind

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Ms. Bushra Rind met with Council General of Iran Hassan Darwish here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Ms. Bushra Rind met with Council General of Iran Hassan Darwish here on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations during the meeting.

Parliamentary Secretary Information Balochistan Bushra Rind also expressed the high level of relations between the two countries in the meeting She said that Pakistan and Iran have close fraternal relations and the two countries stand by each other in difficult times and the growing challenges in the region provide an opportunity for both countries to work together.

Bushra Rind discussed about the power project in Makran Division in the meeting and stressed on the need to enhance bilateral relations.

She expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on the border and agreed to maintain close ties through a multilateral mechanism established between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Iran Border

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

3 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

3 minutes ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

3 minutes ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

3 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.