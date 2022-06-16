Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: Asad Mahmood

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy multi-dimensional relations which need to be further strengthened

He expressed these views while meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini in Ministry of Communications here Thursday, said a press release.

The minister said that Pakistan highly values its friendly and brotherly relationship with neighboring country Iran which always stand time tested.

"We have complete trust, mutual understanding and convergence of views on all bilateral, regional and international issues," he added.

Secretary Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khuram Agha and other senior officers of Ministry and National Highway Authority were also present.

Asad Mahmood said, although current trade volume between the two countries was low to the tune of approx 1 million US$. However, Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures to increase the bilateral trade volume to the level of US $ 5 billion, he added.

He said that to increase the bilateral trade, an additional border crossing point at Gabd (near to Gwadar)-Reemdan was recently operationalized by Pakistan.

The minister said that the purpose of agreement on international transport between Pakistan and Iran aims to facilitate trade traffic from Turkey to Pakistan through Iran, while Iranian goods and passengers can have access to China through Pakistan.

"Pakistan may have the benefits of access to other Central Asians Republics and Europe through Turkey with operationalization of this agreement," he added.

The minister stressed upon the need of making visa conditions easier to facilitate the Pakistani traders and visitors.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini said, Iran�Pakistan are bound in age old cultural, religious and linguistic similarities, adding that trade and economic cooperation between the two brother countries need to be enhanced.

He further said that the implementation of trade agreements will bring both the countries more closer.

