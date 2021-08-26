Pakistan, Iran enjoy strong Islamic brotherly relations: Rabia Basri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson Health Committee, Rabia Basri has said that Pakistan and Iran have always enjoyed strong religious and regional relations with each other.

She said it was need of the hour that both countries extend further support to each other in fields of trade, culture and other key sectors to bolster their economies and strengthen their relations.

She stated this while visiting the exhibition of fine arts and painting arranged with the assistance of Iranian Consulate at Peshawar University here.

During the function, a sapling was also planted to commemorate Pak-Iran friendship and prayers were offered for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Rabia Basri said that Muslim countries could become a strong economical power by showing unity and assisting each others in different important fields.

Later, she distributed shields and certificates among students showing distinctive performance in fine art and painting competition.