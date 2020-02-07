UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Iran Enjoys Strong Ties: Federal Minister For Defense Production Zubaida Jalal

Pakistan Iran enjoys strong ties: Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal on Friday said that Pakistan and Iran had been enjoying historical, cultural and religious ties, as both the countries have potential to assist each other in different fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal on Friday said that Pakistan and Iran had been enjoying historical, cultural and religious ties, as both the countries have potential to assist each other in different fields.

She said, after meeting with the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Islamabad, said a press release here.

She said that Pakistan is ready to further enhance its ties with Iran, especially in the realm of Defense Production.

The Iranian Ambassador said that Iran attaches great importance to its relation with Pakistan and wants to further expand it.

Later, the ambassador extended his invitation to visit Iran, which the Federal Minister for Defense Production accepted and promised to visit Iran soon.

