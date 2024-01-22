Pakistan, Iran envoys to resume offices by Jan 26; Iranian FM to visit Islamabad on Jan 29: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Iran on Monday agreed that their ambassadors would return to their respective posts by January 26, 2024.

The agreement to this effect was reached in a telephonic conversation between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Following the violation of Pakistan's airspace by Iran on January 16, Pakistan had announced to recall its ambassador from Tehran besides conveying to the Iranian side that their envoy may also not return for the time being.

"Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024," according to a joint press statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Besides, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Jilani, the Iranian foreign minister will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29.