Pakistan, Iran FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Syria Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The conversation featured discussion on bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and the regional developments including the situation in Syria, according to a Foreign Office press release.

