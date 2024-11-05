Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation

Oreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein two sides noted the longstanding bilateral ties and emphasized the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein two sides noted the longstanding bilateral ties and emphasized the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management.

In the meeting, two sides expressed commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The deputy prime minister expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation to explore opportunities for regional connectivity.

The Iranian foreign minister echoed these sentiments, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives and promote regional cooperation.

Discussing the situation in the middle East, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Araghchi underscored a shared vision for responding to common challenges through coordinated efforts. Both sides strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal acts in Gaza and expressed their common resolve to support the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Reaffirming the unique relationship between Pakistan and Iran, the two sides committed to working together for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.