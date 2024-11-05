Pakistan, Iran FMs Stress Stronger Ties Thru Enhanced Trade, Energy Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Oreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein two sides noted the longstanding bilateral ties and emphasized the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar wherein two sides noted the longstanding bilateral ties and emphasized the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management.
In the meeting, two sides expressed commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The deputy prime minister expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation to explore opportunities for regional connectivity.
The Iranian foreign minister echoed these sentiments, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives and promote regional cooperation.
Discussing the situation in the middle East, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Araghchi underscored a shared vision for responding to common challenges through coordinated efforts. Both sides strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal acts in Gaza and expressed their common resolve to support the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.
Reaffirming the unique relationship between Pakistan and Iran, the two sides committed to working together for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.
Recent Stories
8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9
Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry
Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers
US September trade deficit widest in over two years
5 illegal arm holders arrested
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official
MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry3 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers3 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested3 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders3 minutes ago
-
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case3 minutes ago
-
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official3 minutes ago
-
MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter2 minutes ago
-
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security2 minutes ago
-
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin Malik2 minutes ago
-
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish20 minutes ago
-
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House19 minutes ago