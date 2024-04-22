Pakistan, Iran for broadening bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Iran on Monday reiterated the resolve to further broaden mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of common interest.

Both sides underscored the need for operationalizing bilateral trade mechanisms to boost the volume of trade up to $10 billion, and also urged the need to work together to overcome the challenges being faced by the region.

This was discussed between President Asif Ali Zardari and visiting Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The two leaders also discussed key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the middle East.

President Zardari expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against its people of Gaza that had resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians. He said that Pakistan would consistently and unequivocally support the Palestinian cause.

Both the presidents reiterated the need for enhanced international endeavours to bring an end to the Israeli suppression of the Gaza people, and for enhanced humanitarian relief and assistance.

President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close fraternal ties based on shared religion, culture, and history, which needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He thanked Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi for being the first Head of State to visit Pakistan after the general elections, which reflected his deep personal commitment to Pakistan.

President Zardari appreciated Iran’s principled stance and its consistent support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination.

President Raisi emphasized the need for further expanding and consolidating bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

He said that the interest of the two brotherly countries called for further cementing economic, trade and cultural relations. He highlighted that both countries had enormous potential to increase bilateral trade to the level of $10 billion.

The Iranian President appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinian brethren during the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.