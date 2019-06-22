UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Iran Freight Train Service Resumed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:18 PM

Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed

Pakistan- Iran Freight Train Service has been restored after being suspended for four days due to derailment of nine bogies in Taftan area of Chagai district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan- Iran Freight Train Service has been restored after being suspended for four days due to derailment of nine bogies in Taftan area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, the rescue teams of Pakistan Railways completed repair and rehabilitation work on Saturday and finally the Pak-Iran railway section reopened for operations, reported Radio Pakistan.

Trains were stopped in Dalbandin after track was damaged.

