UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iran Ink MoU For Supply Of 100 MW Electricity To Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan, Iran ink MoU for supply of 100 MW electricity to Gwadar

Pakistan and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the supply of 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the supply of 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Gwadar.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Energy Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Iran from March 10 to 13, said a press release issued here Monday.

Khurram Dastgir held meetings with Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akber Mehrabian. Both ministers emphasized further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, besides extending cooperation in the the energy sector. They showed interest in initiating new joint ventures in the energy sector.

The minister's visit aimed at finalizing an agreement on power supply to Gwadar, which was initiated in his earlier visit in June 2022. In a record time of nine months, the electricity transmission line has been laid from Iran to Gwadar.

For the finalization of the agreement, three sessions were held by technical teams in which extensive discussions were held.

The project would be inaugurated at the earliest and it would ensure uninterrupted supply to Gwadar which would lay a foundation for a prosperous Gwadar.

During his visit, Khurram Dastgir also attended a ceremony organized by Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran to commemorate Pakistan National Day.

He addressed the Iranian civil and military dignitaries and diplomats on the occasion.

In his remarks, the minister said that Pakistan and Iran were brethren mulsim countries and shared common faith, cultural affinity and history.

He expressed the hope that in future these bilateral relations would witness upward trajectory.

Khurram Dastagir extended condolences over the loss of human lives in earthquake at Turkiye, Syria and Khoye, Iran.

The Minister extended felicitations to the leadership of Iran and Saudi Arabia on revival of their diplomatic ties.

Iranian Minister for Energy Mr. Ali Akber Mehrabian was Chief guest on the occasion. He said that there was a lot of potential for improvement of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Electricity Iran Visit Gwadar Tehran Saudi Arabia Khurram Dastgir Khan March June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

4 minutes ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Sto ..

US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Off ..

2 minutes ago
 PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patien ..

PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patients

4 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of three people's killing in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of three people's killing in Jhehlum

4 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bha ..

Court extends physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.