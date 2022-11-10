UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission Agrees On Boosting Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission has taken important decisions on border security, human smuggling and prevention of drugs, promotion of mutual cooperation for the establishment of peace and order on both sides of the border, provision of facilities to businessmen for an increase in trade activities, exchange of sports and culture and educational delegations and other related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission has taken important decisions on border security, human smuggling and prevention of drugs, promotion of mutual cooperation for the establishment of peace and order on both sides of the border, provision of facilities to businessmen for an increase in trade activities, exchange of sports and culture and educational delegations and other related issues.

The two countries had issued a joint declaration on Thursday at the end of the 24th annual meeting of the commission about the issues and boosting the bilateral trade.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili while the delegation from Iran was led by Sistan-Balochistan Governor for Law and Order and Enforcement Ali Raza Marhamati.

The two-day joint border commission meeting has discussed the movement of people at the Pak-Iran border, bilateral trade, drug traffic, and other issues relating to the more than 900 kms border between the two countries.

Delegations between the two countries have forwarded various proposals about boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran and the way forward.

The two countries always hold the border commission meeting after every quarter.

In the meeting, issues related to border, trade and commerce, security issues, border security, culture and education and other issues of mutual cooperation were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that Iran and Pakistan have long-standing friendly relations.

The two brotherly Muslim countries have always tried to promote bilateral regional cooperation, he added.

He said that the purpose of the annual meeting is to strengthen the regional trade and other matters of mutual interest between the two countries in an efficient and orderly manner.

He said that it is the desire of both the countries that decisions should be taken keeping the welfare, development and prosperity of their people on both sides of the border.

He expressed his determination that Pakistan and Iran will continue bilateral regional cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Sports Exchange Iran Education Law And Order Drugs Traffic Border Commerce Muslim From

Recent Stories

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on ..

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional linkages with GCC, members st ..

39 seconds ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for formulating weak economic poli ..

41 seconds ago
 Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail ..

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till November 23

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on pe ..

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualificat ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperati ..

Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.