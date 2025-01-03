Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Navies Conduct Passage Exercise

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 01:32 PM

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Both sides discuss matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements and cooperation in maritime security

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair.

The Mission Commander held meetings with naval leadership of Iran.

Matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.

Following the port call, both PN and PMSA ships conducted a Passage Exercise in the sea with an Iranian Navy ship aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Iran

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

1 minute ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

6 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

25 minutes ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

54 minutes ago
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

14 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan