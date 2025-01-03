Pakistan, Iran Navies Conduct Passage Exercise
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 01:32 PM
Both sides discuss matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements and cooperation in maritime security
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran.
The flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair.
The Mission Commander held meetings with naval leadership of Iran.
Matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.
Following the port call, both PN and PMSA ships conducted a Passage Exercise in the sea with an Iranian Navy ship aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 28,100 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud14 minutes ago
-
Single digit temperatures to prevail as cold wave intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz34 minutes ago
-
Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting34 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam criticizes at Imran Khan s 'self-centered' politics34 minutes ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of Nayyer Bokhari's wife34 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 10 kg drugs in five operations44 minutes ago
-
3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber44 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's wife44 minutes ago
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded2 hours ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers2 hours ago