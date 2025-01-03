Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair.

The Mission Commander held meetings with naval leadership of Iran.

Matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.

Following the port call, both PN and PMSA ships conducted a Passage Exercise in the sea with an Iranian Navy ship aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.