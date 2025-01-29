Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a significant step towards fostering economic cooperation and cultural exchange, the Government of Sindh led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the delegation from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, led by Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, at the occasion stated that the agreements aim to enhance bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and cultural partnerships between the two regions while Khorasan Razavi Governor Dr. G Hossein added that MoU to pave way for economic integration and technological innovation.

Key parties involved in the agreements, according to a CM House statement, included the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Khorasan (Mashhad) Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (MCCIMA) and Science and Technology Park of Khorasan Razavi, I.R. Iran, and Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh, I.R. Pakistan

The MoUs and agreements are designed to strengthen bilateral trade and create economic and investment opportunities in several key sectors, including Agriculture, Livestock, Poultry, and Fisheries, Industry and Mining, Tourism and Health Tourism, Technical Engineering and Construction, Transport and Transit, Financial Cooperation through Banking and Insurance, Technological Transfer and Development

CM Murad Shah said that the major focus of the MoUs is to build strong relationships between industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from both regions, enabling them to work together for mutual economic growth.

Beyond economic cooperation, the agreements also emphasize tourism and cultural exchange, with plans to organize art and food festivals, promote visual arts and music exchanges through bilateral exhibitions, enhance collaboration between private and public sectors to facilitate tourism at a broader level.

Additionally, technological research and development will be a key area of collaboration, such as technological transfer and commercialization of IT startups, tech-enabling environments and competitive exhibitions to foster new ventures, Networking and knowledge exchange between institutions and shared access to research facilities, laboratories, and office spaces for joint projects.

Iranian Governor Dr Mozaffari said that the agreements mark a new chapter of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, paving the way for greater economic integration, technological innovation, and cultural connectivity between the two neighboring countries.

Sindh CM, speaking on the occasion, said that the agreements build upon the historical, cultural, and religious ties between Pakistan and Iran and these long-standing relations have been strengthened over the years through high-level engagements and diplomatic exchanges.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari along with members of the Sindh Cabinet, the Chief Secretary, secretaries of various provincial departments, and prominent members of the business community from both Pakistan and Iran.