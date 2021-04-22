UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Iran Ties Have Entered Into New Era Of Development: FM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan, Iran ties have entered into new era of development: FM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) , Apr 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the relations between Pakistan and Iran had taken a new turn in the direction of positivity and cooperation.

In a video statement issued on the conclusion of his visit to the Iranian capital, the foreign minister said the fraternal relations between the two countries had deepened.

The Iranian President agreed that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved remarkedly over the past two-and-a-half years.

He said his meetings with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, foreign minister Jawad Zarif and the Speaker of Iranian Parliament focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Qureshi said it was agreed that, like Pakistan, the parliament of Iran should also play a role in countering the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said both sides had greater consensus on the issue for efforts towards peace and stability.

Qureshi said the Iranian side updated him regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks with the United States.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Pakistan and Iran would open trade centers in the border areas.

Today, he said, a new crossing point in Mand and Pishin had been opened which would not only benefit the locals but also strengthen bilateral trade.

Qureshi said he was returning from Tehran "very satisfied".

