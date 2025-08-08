Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador, Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, promoting regional peace, and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador, Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, promoting regional peace, and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

The foreign office spokesperson addressed the weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Welcoming President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian’s state visit to Pakistan on August 2–3, Ambassador Khan noted that the visit came at a pivotal time for the region. The Iranian President was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and senior ministers, he added.

During the visit, he said President Pezeshkian held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

President Zardari, in his meeting, underscored the fraternal ties between the two nations grounded in shared religion, culture, and mutual respect. He strongly condemned the “unprovoked Israeli aggression” against Iran and lauded the Iranian nation’s unity and bravery during the recent 12-day war. He expressed hope that the visit would further cement bilateral ties, Ambassador Khan said.

President Pezeshkian, in turn, thanked Pakistan for its consistent support during the war, praising its diplomatic advocacy for de-escalation and peaceful conflict resolution, he added.

In talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ambassador Khan said both leaders emphasized solidarity and discussed expanding the bilateral trade volume from the current $3 billion to $10 billion. Key initiatives included enhancing barter trade, increasing export quotas for rice, fruits, and meat, and operationalizing border markets, he mentioned.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also called on President Pezeshkian and separately met with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to hold preliminary discussions on bilateral and regional issues, he said.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted Pakistan’s continued humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. On August 3, Senator Ishaq Dar oversaw the dispatch of Pakistan’s 17th aid consignment to Gaza, 100 tons of food, powdered milk, and medical equipment.

A day later, Senator Dar officiated the send-off ceremony for the 18th humanitarian aid consignment, consisting of dry rations, meals, and medicines.

This brings Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to 18 shipments totaling 1,815 tons, reaffirming Islamabad’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

On that occasion, he said Senator Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and a political solution based on the pre-1967 borders in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Khan categorically rejected what he called “baseless and unfounded allegations” regarding the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the Ukraine conflict. “No verifiable evidence has been presented, nor has Pakistan been formally approached by Ukrainian authorities,” he said, adding that the matter would be taken up with Kyiv to seek clarification.

The spokesperson condemned in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Israeli settlers, including senior officials and Knesset members. “These provocations, accompanied by offensive declarations, are deliberate attempts to inflame religious sentiments and destabilize the region,” he warned, urging the UN and international community to act urgently to safeguard the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and uphold Palestinian rights.

Addressing the sixth anniversary of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Ambassador Khan said Pakistan observed Yaum-e-Istehsal with solemn resolve. Special messages were issued by the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmir cause, he added.

Senator Ishaq Dar, he said also wrote to the UN Secretary-General, President of the UN General Assembly, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and OIC Secretary-General to highlight the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK and press for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

A solidarity walk led by Senator Dar and joined by Foreign Office staff, civil society, and citizens was held in Islamabad to mark the occasion, he added.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan concluded the briefing by reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering stance on key foreign policy issues and its commitment to promoting regional peace, justice, and solidarity with oppressed peoples worldwide.