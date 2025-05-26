Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran To Strengthen Diplomatic And Economic Ties: Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, on Monday said that Pakistan is set to enhance its diplomatic and economic cooperation with Iran, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a significant visit to Tehran.

While talking to ptv in an exclusive interview, he said the Prime Minister will meet Iran's top leadership and brief them on the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

“For recognizing Pakistan’s stance,” he said, adding that the Iranian leadership will be thanked for their firm support.

The visit will also focus on expanding trade, deepening economic cooperation, and strengthening diplomatic engagement, marking a new phase in relations between the two neighboring countries.

