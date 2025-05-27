Pakistan, Iran to work together to combat terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan and Iran will continue to work together to deepen the bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a cordial and warm meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian.

I thanked Iran for the visit of their Foreign Minister and expressions of concern over recent developments in South Asia."

"I reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran for peace, prosperity and regional stability and for the mutual benefit of peoples of both countries. We will continue to work together to deepen our bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism," he added.