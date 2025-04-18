Pakistan, Iran vow to boost cooperation in Science, Technology and Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Thursday discussed new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador was accompanied by the Iran’s Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Technology, Dr. Abolfaz Bahe Di during the meeting.

The meeting focused on enhancing partnerships in science, technology, and education, with both sides expressing a firm commitment to deepen academic and scientific ties.

Khalid Magsi emphasized the significant potential for collaboration between the two neighboring countries, proposing the launch of joint projects of mutual interest.

Highlighting the importance of academic linkages, both parties agreed to promote university-to-university cooperation, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programs to build stronger connections between educational institutions in Pakistan and Iran.

In addition to scientific collaboration, the meeting also touched upon the facilitation of cross-border trade and regional security concerns.

Khalid Magsi stated that improved trade relations would spur economic growth and contribute to lasting regional stability.

He also underscored the need for joint efforts in advanced technologies and innovation.

The Iranian delegation appreciated Pakistan’s progress in science and technology and expressed readiness to expand cooperation further.

Both countries reaffirmed their resolve to work closely for the advancement of education, research, and economic prosperity across the region.