Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Vow To Boost Cooperation In Science, Technology And Education

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost cooperation in Science, Technology and Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Thursday discussed new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador was accompanied by the Iran’s Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Technology, Dr. Abolfaz Bahe Di during the meeting.

The meeting focused on enhancing partnerships in science, technology, and education, with both sides expressing a firm commitment to deepen academic and scientific ties.

Khalid Magsi emphasized the significant potential for collaboration between the two neighboring countries, proposing the launch of joint projects of mutual interest.

Highlighting the importance of academic linkages, both parties agreed to promote university-to-university cooperation, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programs to build stronger connections between educational institutions in Pakistan and Iran.

In addition to scientific collaboration, the meeting also touched upon the facilitation of cross-border trade and regional security concerns.

Khalid Magsi stated that improved trade relations would spur economic growth and contribute to lasting regional stability.

He also underscored the need for joint efforts in advanced technologies and innovation.

The Iranian delegation appreciated Pakistan’s progress in science and technology and expressed readiness to expand cooperation further.

Both countries reaffirmed their resolve to work closely for the advancement of education, research, and economic prosperity across the region.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

2 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

2 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

4 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

4 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

4 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

15 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

16 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan