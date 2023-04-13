UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iran Vow To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Various Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen bilateral ties in various areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Iran on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, economy, energy, security and regional connectivity.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, met Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

The ministers agreed that there was vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to identify the new sectors through various institutional mechanisms.

They expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Polan-Gabd/Gwadar electricity transmission line that will cater to the energy needs of the border region of the two countries.

Minister of State Khar underscored the importance of expedited operationalization of border markets to uplift the socio-economic well-being of people of the border region.

FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and MoS Hina Rabbani Khar reaffirmed their commitment to remain closely engaged on matters of regional and global significance including Afghanistan.

The Minister of State also met the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Vepa Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand.

They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction with the level of engagement.

They also discussed measures to enhance connectivity, trade and investment, energy cooperation and people-to-people contacts. They also reiterated their commitment towards the importance and early implementation TAPI Gas Pipeline Project.

