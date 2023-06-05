Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fawad Hussein reach the understanding during meeting in Baghdad.

BAGHDAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The understanding to this effect was reached between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr.

Fawad Hussein in Baghdad on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan maintains deep fraternal relations with Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq.