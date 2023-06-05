UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Iraq Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 03:51 PM

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fawad Hussein reach the understanding during meeting in Baghdad.

BAGHDAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The understanding to this effect was reached between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr.

Fawad Hussein in Baghdad on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan maintains deep fraternal relations with Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

World Environment Day being observed today

World Environment Day being observed today

6 minutes ago
 President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

21 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

21 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

21 minutes ago
 Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.