Pakistan, Iraq chambers signed MoU

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday here attended memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and Iraq.

The MoU was signed by Pakistan's ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali and Abdul Razaq Al Zuheere, President Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce. It will facilitate linkages between business community of both countries.