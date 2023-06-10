Pakistan, Iraq have potential for economic, security cooperation: Bilawal

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan and Iraq have immense potential for economic and security cooperation as well as cultural and religious engagements.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera tv, he said both countries have more enhanced cooperation in security and defence as the two nations have faced the menace of terrorist and they can learn from each other.

Regarding cultural and religious ties, the Foreign Minister said he is working on enhancing these relations as we are working on easing visas for religious tourism in Iraq. He said there is a groundbreaking for opening embassy in Baghdad and we are also working on opening a consulate in Najaf soon.

Talking about the scope for economic cooperation between Iraq and Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there is great potential for investment on both sides. He said Iraqi government is working on diversifying its economy. He said Iraq is working on construction of a development corridor and he has requested the Iraqi side to include Pakistan into this initiative.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said we are trying our level best to build a climate resilient Pakistan in the wake of recent devastating floods in the country. At the same time we are engaging with the IMF to finalize a programme. He said once an IMF programme is in place, we will receive more resources from multilateral bodies as pledged by them to help Pakistan's flood hit people.

Answering a question regarding Afghanistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan's position is in line with the international community and we requested the interim government in Kabul to fulfill their pledges with the international community, including honouring women's rights and ensuring that their soil should not to be used by terrorists or to conduct terrorist activities against other countries. He, however, urged the international community to engage with the Afghan interim authorities as a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is in the best interest of everyone.

Replying queries regarding Pakistan's relations with Russia and China, the Foreign Minister said his country is committed to engage with all the countries, including Russia. He said Pakistan wants to develop meaningful relations and enhance economic ties with Russia. He added that at the same time we maintain our neutrality and don't want to get drawn into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As far as Pakistan's relations with China are concerned, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Islamabad has always and will continue to enhance its cooperation with Beijing.

Welcoming the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Foreign Minister said it is a positive development for the whole region and the world at large. He said we are optimistic that through negotiations they will be able to resolve all issues and that we will see the dividends of peace in the region.