Pakistan, Iraq Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Defence Ties
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 02:55 PM
CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets Iraqi leadership during Baghdad visit
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Pakistan and Iraq on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their defence ties.
The commitment was reiterated during Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza's meetings with Iraqi leadership, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari and Chief of Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah in Baghdad.
Both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment.
They explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries.
The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man axes to death sister in law over domestic dispute6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers16 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 120mln fine imposed on 64,000 smoke-emitting vehicles this year16 minutes ago
-
PPF crackdowns on fish frying points, imposes heavy fines36 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls36 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two street criminals46 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested during search and strike operation in DI Khan56 minutes ago
-
Free surgical eye camp inaugurated in Uthal56 minutes ago
-
Int'l Volunteer Day for economic, social development to be marked on Dec 0557 minutes ago
-
Tessori condoles death of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik1 hour ago
-
Police recover kidnapped child from Karachi1 hour ago
-
St. Lawrence college students, faculty pay awareness visit to Governor House1 hour ago