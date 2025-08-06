Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement

Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to strengthen their maritime cooperation and explore new sea routes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a ferry service between Umm Qassar Port in Iraq and Gwadar Port in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to strengthen their maritime cooperation and explore new sea routes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a ferry service between Umm Qassar Port in Iraq and Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and a three-member delegation from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad, led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry described it as “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, emphasizing that maritime passenger and cargo links could build on expanding economic ties and religious travel between the two countries.

The federal minister highlighted that Pakistan can meet Iraq’s Potassium Sulphate needs, as a manufacturing facility already exists in the Gwadar Free Zone.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry also sought Iraq’s support ahead of Pakistan’s planned participation in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections, receiving assurance of backing from the deputy mission head.

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating international shipping. Its primary purpose is to ensure the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of global maritime transport.

“The ferry connection can leverage our shared cultural and religious bonds while unlocking new business opportunities,” the minister said, underscoring the potential for increased port activity and supply chain expansion under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

The initiative to enhance maritime connectivity comes amid growing cross-border religious travel.

Last year, over 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraq for the Ashura observance, a number both countries view as a strong foundation for establishing regular sea links catering to both pilgrims and traders.

Minister Chaudhry informed the delegation that Pakistan is also working to set up ferry routes with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He said similar arrangements with Iraq could complement these plans, fostering a regional maritime network that meets both economic and strategic goals.

The minister proposed expanding goods trade by boosting Pakistani exports of medicines, meat and rice to Iraq while increasing Iraqi oil imports into Pakistan, which could help elevate bilateral trade well beyond current levels.

Data for the fiscal year 2024 show Pakistan’s exports to Iraq totaled $54.29 million, while imports from Iraq primarily petroleum products amounted to $145.46 million. Analysts note these figures are modest considering the market sizes and mutual interests of both nations.

Iraqi Deputy Head of Mission, Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri expressed strong support for the minister’s proposals, calling the maritime sector a “key enabler” for future collaboration.

Both parties agreed to continue follow-up discussions, with technical teams set to conduct feasibility studies and assess investment needs. If implemented, the ferry service could transform Pakistan–Iraq connectivity, unlocking new prospects for trade, tourism, and regional integration.

Minister Chaudhry added that the proposed ferry link would serve as a vital corridor to access broader Asian markets for Iraq, reduce transportation costs, improve logistics, and significantly boost bilateral trade between the two countries.