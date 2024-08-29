Pakistan, Iraq Vow To Strengthen Trade Relations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan-Iraq Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) here on Thursday held its inaugural meeting with Hamid Abbas Lafta, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan.
Chaired by Sehar Kamran, MNA and Convener of Pakistan-Iraq PFG, the meeting was also attended by group members, Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Shehla Raza and Muhammad Moein Aamer Pirzada MNAs.
While welcoming the Ambassador of Iraq, Sehar Kamran said that Pakistan and Iraq were intertwined in eternal bonds of religion, brotherhood and culture.
She said that the bonds of brotherhood could further be cemented through Parliamentary Friendship Group.
The Ambassador underscored the necessity of regular high level engagements between Pakistan and Iraq, expressing optimism that exchange of visits will contribute to the diversification and enhancement of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
The Ambassador of Iraq underscored that Pakistan and Iraq had great opportunity in terms of bilateral cooperation in fields of energy, petroleum, trade and business.
He also said that Iraq valued high its ties with Pakistan and was looking forward for more cooperation in term of trade and business.
The Ambassador expressed the desire to facilitate a meeting between Civil Aviation Authorities of Pakistan and Iraq, with the aim of fostering greater cooperation and collaboration in the aviation sector.
The Iraqi envoy was informed that Pakistan would soon create commercial section in Baghdad. Further, 9th session of Pakistan Iraq JMC is scheduled to be held in September 2024; Joint working group on trade and investment is likely to be established in same session.
It was mutually agreed that in order to strengthen trade relations and identify new avenues of economic collaboration, more meetings would be arranged with the business community and chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Iraq, facilitating a dialogue between key stakeholders from both nations.
The Parliamentary Friendship Group reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger relations with Iraq and emphasized the need for regular interactions between the two nations.
Both sides agreed that Parliamentary Friendship Groups can play a pivotal role in promoting parliamentary diplomacy, people to people contact and promoting parliamentary relations between two countries.
