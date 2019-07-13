UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Is A Beautiful And Peaceful Country: Ambassador Of Tunisia

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country: Ambassador of Tunisia

Pakistan and Tunisia are bound by strong ties of friendship and Islamic brotherhood, demonstrated in common perceptions and cooperation on various international and regional issues of mutual concern

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Pakistan and Tunisia are bound by strong ties of friendship and Islamic brotherhood, demonstrated in common perceptions and cooperation on various international and regional issues of mutual concern, this was stated by Engr.

Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI in a farewell dinner hosted by FPCCI in the honour of. Adel Elarbi Ambassador of Tunisia and Dean of African Group who has completed his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.He further said that both countries are endeavoring to enhance trade and economic relations.

The function was graced by a large number of foreign diplomates from various countries and government officials alongwith a large number of the members FPCCI and Office bearers.While acknowledging the services of Adel Elarbi the President FPCCI appreciated the services of the Ambassador towards to further strengthening bilateral relation between Pakistan and Tunisia and said that his services will be remembered for years.

He further said that during his tenure the two brotherly countries become more closer.On the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia & Dean of African Group Adel Elarbi acknowledge the great hospitality and support given by the Government of Pakistan, business community and the citizens of Pakistan during his official stay.He said Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country which has abundance opportunities of trade, commerce & tourism, he has tried his best to improve bilateral relations among Pakistan and Republic of Tunisia.

He assured that he will continue his cooperation for strengthening economic integration among two countries.

