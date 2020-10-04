Pakistan is a fort of Islam and first nuclear power in the Islamic World: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and termed as fort of islam and one of the most vibrant members of the Islamic world.

He expressed these views during a visit to Jamiat-ur-Rasheed, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, eader of the house in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, Member National Assembly Saifullah Mehsud, Members Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Rabistan Khan were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail said that we have to show our unity, solidarity, harmony and exemplary mutual coordination in accordance with the Islamic Ideology, during the current situation in the region. The role of the scholars in this regard is also very important, he added.

He said that the eyes of the enemy are on our Armed forces and they are afraid of this great force. Now, once again, they are trying to create misunderstandings between the armed forces and the people, he added.

Governor Sindh also inspected various departments of Jamiat-ur-Rasheed.

On this occasion, Governor was briefed in detail about the education imparted in Jamiat-ur-Rasheed.

.

He said that no other Islamic country in the world has the Armed forces like Pakistan and Pakistan Army is the guarantor of survival and security of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Jamiat ur Rasheed is an institution of world class and we need to have a broad mind for development and progress.

Patron of Jamiat-ur-Rasheed Mufti Abdul Rahim said that the Ulema are with the government and we want them to work for the elimination of all kinds of differences in the country. In this regard, the challenges which are being faced by the country can be successfully met with the consultation of scholars, he said.

He said that Jamiat-ur-Rasheed has always supported the initiatives of state institutions and the government.

Meanwhile, while talking to media, the Sindh Governor said that this is not the right time to hold rallies as coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) cannot be followed in the rallies.

He said that the whole world has adopted the Prime Minister's formula and keeping the hotspots closed, is the smart lockdown.

To a questioner about the Karachi package, the Sindh Governor said that the federal and provincial governments were working together in this regard.