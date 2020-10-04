UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Is A Fort Of Islam And First Nuclear Power In The Islamic World: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan is a fort of Islam and first nuclear power in the Islamic World: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and termed as fort of islam and one of the most vibrant members of the Islamic world.

He expressed these views during a visit to Jamiat-ur-Rasheed, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, eader of the house in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, Member National Assembly Saifullah Mehsud, Members Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Rabistan Khan were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail said that we have to show our unity, solidarity, harmony and exemplary mutual coordination in accordance with the Islamic Ideology, during the current situation in the region. The role of the scholars in this regard is also very important, he added.

He said that the eyes of the enemy are on our Armed forces and they are afraid of this great force. Now, once again, they are trying to create misunderstandings between the armed forces and the people, he added.

Governor Sindh also inspected various departments of Jamiat-ur-Rasheed.

On this occasion, Governor was briefed in detail about the education imparted in Jamiat-ur-Rasheed.

.

He said that no other Islamic country in the world has the Armed forces like Pakistan and Pakistan Army is the guarantor of survival and security of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Jamiat ur Rasheed is an institution of world class and we need to have a broad mind for development and progress.

Patron of Jamiat-ur-Rasheed Mufti Abdul Rahim said that the Ulema are with the government and we want them to work for the elimination of all kinds of differences in the country. In this regard, the challenges which are being faced by the country can be successfully met with the consultation of scholars, he said.

He said that Jamiat-ur-Rasheed has always supported the initiatives of state institutions and the government.

Meanwhile, while talking to media, the Sindh Governor said that this is not the right time to hold rallies as coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) cannot be followed in the rallies.

He said that the whole world has adopted the Prime Minister's formula and keeping the hotspots closed, is the smart lockdown.

To a questioner about the Karachi package, the Sindh Governor said that the federal and provincial governments were working together in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister World Army Governor Education Nuclear Visit Progress Sunday Media Mufti All Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

48 minutes ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

4 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.