Pakistan Is A Heaven For Tourists On Earth: Walter Pliep

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:30 PM

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Netherland's Ambassador to Pakistan Walter Pliep Sunday said Pakistan was a heaven for tourists on earth and a peaceful country.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Khanpur Lake and Buddhist remains.

The ambassador further said for tourists there were a lot of attractions including ancient civilization and valleys.

"This is my first unofficial visit of Khanpur, the villages of the area are lush green filled with Red blood Oranges orchards, Buddhist remains, Stupa and many more," he mentioned.

Walter Pliep visited Khanpur along with his wife and other foreigners on the invitation of Raja Shahab Sikandar.

The ambassador and other guests visited the Bhamala Stupa, Buddhist remains and fruit forms of Khanpur including Oranges and Leechy and shown interest in "The 48-feet long 'sleeping Buddha' statue dated back to the third century, which makes it the world's oldest 'sleeping Buddha' statue.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the government for preserving the ancient civilizations and said Pakistan was a country where the cultures of other religions were preserved.

