UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Is Among Major Countries Providing Peace Keeping Contingents Since 6 Decades: Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Pakistan is among major countries providing peace keeping contingents since 6 decades: Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Int News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said Pakistan has contributed over 2 lac jawans to UN Peace keeping operations and Pakistan is among the major countries contributing peace keeping contingents since the last 6 decades

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said Pakistan has contributed over 2 lac jawans to UN Peace keeping operations and Pakistan is among the major countries contributing peace keeping contingents since the last 6 decades.She said this while participating in Security Council's debate on Strengthening Triangular Cooperation.She said there is need to beef up triangular cooperation to make the peace missions effective and result oriented.

Security Council, UN secretariat and countries providing peace keeping should bolster mutual cooperation among them while security council under the chairmanship of Pakistan took multidimensional steps in 2013.She held it is hard to face the challenges related to peace mission without the mutual cooperation of respective stake holders.Pakistan dispatched over 2 lac jawans in 46 peace missions.

Pakistan and Morocco constituted an informal group of the countries which have provided army and police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police United Nations Morocco Maleeha Lodhi

Recent Stories

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

7 minutes ago

Rangers recover huge cache of weapons from Lyari g ..

9 seconds ago

Committee constituted to regularize contract emplo ..

10 seconds ago

Alzheimer's: Cell mechanism removes defective prot ..

13 seconds ago

Sugary drinks, including 100% fruit juices, may ra ..

19 seconds ago

Are mental health diagnoses 'scientifically meanin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.