ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that the credit for the successful completion of CPEC goes to the best foreign policy.

He said that the Civil Military Establishment worked hard on one page and played a practical role in making the project safe and stable.

He said that Pak-China relations are a reflection of socio-economic revolution, Eternal friendship is a thorn in the side of the enemy, adding that Pakistan is an independent state and is playing a key role in decisions of the region without accepting anyone's dictation ۔