Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose from two paths: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The prime minister said Pakistan was at a defining moment, it had to choose from two paths.

Calling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a great politician and lawyer, he said before he came into politics, he had everything; popularity, money. "Even today I do not need anything from others and I am thankful to Allah for His blessings." Imran Khan said he was among the first generation, which grew up in an independent nation while his parents were born in an enslaved country.

He said self-respect was the sign of an independent nation and Pakistan had to be built according to vthe ision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Its aim was to become an Islamic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina founded on the principles of justice, humanity and self-respect.

"Humans are the best of creations. Humans move ahead and resist against difficulties. I want that the youth should learn from the life and qualities of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said when he assumed power, he decided that Pakistan's foreign policy would be independent but it would not be against India, the United States, Europe and other countries. "In the past I criticized the wrong policies of the foreign countries." He recalled that Pakistan had nothing to do with the war on terror and nobody from Pakistan was involved in the attacks on the United States on 9/11.

Pervez Musharraf committed the biggest mistake when it became an ally of the United States after 9/11, while in the war against Soviet Union, Mujahideen were trained to wage Jehad against the foreign occupation of Afghanistan, he observed.

He said later on the United States, which earlier was an ally, imposed sanctions against Pakistan.

Pakistan was against terrorism and it sacrificed 80,000 nationals in the war against terrorism, he said, adding its tribal areas were peaceful but when the people there were killed they turned against Pakistan.

He said the people in tribal areas declared Pakistanis as collaborators and carried out terror attacks against the country, while the United States asked Pakistan to do more at the time when its innocent people were being killed in the drone attacks, he added.

The prime minister said he was called Taliban Khan when he staged a sit-in against the drone attacks.

During the US-led war terrorism, the people of tribal areas as well as the expatriates suffered the most but no one spoke for them except him, he added.

The Pakistani politicians were fearful and they did not want to talk against the foreign powers, while the past governments were complicit in the killings of people in tribal areas, he stressed.

He said when he came into power he declared that Pakistan's foreign policy would be independent but would not be against the US, Europe and India. "I talked against India when it changed the status of Kashmir." The prime minister said during the US-led war against terrorism, the people of tribal areas as well as the expatriates suffered the most but no one spoke for them except himself.

He said the leaders like Nawaz Sharif could never speak against foreign powers because they had riches abroad. "They are the Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs of this time. The nation will never forget them. The future generations will not forgive them," he added.

He told the nation that the government had placed the foreign country's message before the Federal Cabinet before presenting it to the National Security Committee, services chiefs and the Parliamentary Committee of the National Security.

"This is not for any provocation. It contains even more serious things," he remarked.

The prime minister vowed not to resign and instead expressed his determination to emerge stronger.

He said those who were shifting their loyalties on the pretext of awakened conscience, should have resigned if they had any problem with the government's performance.