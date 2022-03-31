UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Is At A Defining Moment, It Has To Choose From Two Paths: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose from two paths: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The prime minister said Pakistan was at a defining moment, it had to choose from two paths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The prime minister said Pakistan was at a defining moment, it had to choose from two paths.

Calling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a great politician and lawyer, he said before he came into politics, he had everything; popularity, money. "Even today I do not need anything from others and I am thankful to Allah for His blessings." Imran Khan said he was among the first generation, which grew up in an independent nation while his parents were born in an enslaved country.

He said self-respect was the sign of an independent nation and Pakistan had to be built according to vthe ision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Its aim was to become an Islamic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina founded on the principles of justice, humanity and self-respect.

"Humans are the best of creations. Humans move ahead and resist against difficulties. I want that the youth should learn from the life and qualities of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said when he assumed power, he decided that Pakistan's foreign policy would be independent but it would not be against India, the United States, Europe and other countries. "In the past I criticized the wrong policies of the foreign countries." He recalled that Pakistan had nothing to do with the war on terror and nobody from Pakistan was involved in the attacks on the United States on 9/11.

Pervez Musharraf committed the biggest mistake when it became an ally of the United States after 9/11, while in the war against Soviet Union, Mujahideen were trained to wage Jehad against the foreign occupation of Afghanistan, he observed.

He said later on the United States, which earlier was an ally, imposed sanctions against Pakistan.

Pakistan was against terrorism and it sacrificed 80,000 nationals in the war against terrorism, he said, adding its tribal areas were peaceful but when the people there were killed they turned against Pakistan.

He said the people in tribal areas declared Pakistanis as collaborators and carried out terror attacks against the country, while the United States asked Pakistan to do more at the time when its innocent people were being killed in the drone attacks, he added.

The prime minister said he was called Taliban Khan when he staged a sit-in against the drone attacks.

During the US-led war terrorism, the people of tribal areas as well as the expatriates suffered the most but no one spoke for them except him, he added.

The Pakistani politicians were fearful and they did not want to talk against the foreign powers, while the past governments were complicit in the killings of people in tribal areas, he stressed.

He said when he came into power he declared that Pakistan's foreign policy would be independent but would not be against the US, Europe and India. "I talked against India when it changed the status of Kashmir." The prime minister said during the US-led war against terrorism, the people of tribal areas as well as the expatriates suffered the most but no one spoke for them except himself.

He said the leaders like Nawaz Sharif could never speak against foreign powers because they had riches abroad. "They are the Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs of this time. The nation will never forget them. The future generations will not forgive them," he added.

He told the nation that the government had placed the foreign country's message before the Federal Cabinet before presenting it to the National Security Committee, services chiefs and the Parliamentary Committee of the National Security.

"This is not for any provocation. It contains even more serious things," he remarked.

The prime minister vowed not to resign and instead expressed his determination to emerge stronger.

He said those who were shifting their loyalties on the pretext of awakened conscience, should have resigned if they had any problem with the government's performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Drone Taliban Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Allama Muhammad Iqbal Europe Muhammad Ali Jinnah United States Money From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biologica ..

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biological Program in Ukraine - Russian ..

3 minutes ago
 PRCS organizes 2 medical camps in Skardu

PRCS organizes 2 medical camps in Skardu

3 minutes ago
 Experts Say Putin's Decree on Gas Payments in Rubl ..

Experts Say Putin's Decree on Gas Payments in Rubles Not Violating Contracts

3 minutes ago
 OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite ..

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

3 minutes ago
 NSA Employee Indicted for Sending Top Secret Infor ..

NSA Employee Indicted for Sending Top Secret Information Via Email - US Justice ..

39 minutes ago
 BDS releases report of blasts at the railway track ..

BDS releases report of blasts at the railway tracks

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.