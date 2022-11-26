UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Is Benefactor, Only Hope Of Oppressed Kashmiris: GA Gulzar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan is benefactor, only hope of oppressed Kashmiris: GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, has said that Pakistan is the benefactor and only hope of the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar felicitated the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

He expressed the hope that new military leadership will not only enhance the defence capabilities of Pakistan but also play a vital role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations and relevant UN resolutions. He said a prosperous and strong Pakistan is in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and they always pray for prosperity and stability in the country.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said the Kashmiris are fully aware that Pakistan is facing numerous challenges including Hindutva sponsored terrorism and expressed the confidence that new military leadership will counter all difficulties and threats successfully.

He maintained that at a time when India is hell bent to eliminate every Kashmiri and snatch their land, it is incumbent upon Pakistan to galvanize the support of the international community to force India to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC leader thanked political and military leadership and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to the Kashmiris' just struggle of right to self-determination. He said today when Kashmiri people are facing threat to their existence due to brutal policies of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime, they expect that Pakistan will expedite its efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the global level and expose ugly face of India.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leader Muhammad Sultan Butt also felicitated newly appointed military leadership of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Pakistan's defence will become impregnable under their command. He said India is the worst enemy of peace in the region and its expansionist designs are threat to millions of people. He said Kashmiris and Pakistanis will never accept Indian hegemony in the region.

