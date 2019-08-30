Pakistan is desirous of peace, India following Nazi-Germany policy: Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is desirous of peace but unfortunately India is following Nazi-Germany policy.Talking to a private media channel on Friday, science and technology minister said we have blood and heart relation with Kashmiris.

Life of women and children in Occupied Kashmir has been made miserable. .The issue of human rights in the valley has intensified to alarming proportion and world must look upon it.He said our half hour protest is a clear and effective message for the world.India must forget this one thing that we will leave Kashmiris before their freedom.

India should end curfew forthwith and give people right to live , he added.He said 90, 00,000 people in Kashmir valley are besieged in their houses as India is implementing Nazi-Germany policy currently.Talking about the role of Arab Countries, Minister said " Tawwaqa hi uth gai Ghalib tu KIA kisi se gilla Karen" Unfortunately Arab countries are inclined towards trade instead of Muslim Ummah.Pakistan should give priority to the people instead of governments of Muslim countries.Turkey and Malaysia are with us for which we are thankful to them.