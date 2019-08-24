UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Is Determined Save Kashmir's Right Of Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:15 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris in this crucial time and would continue its efforts to resolve the decade-old dispute

Talking to a private news channel, he said under the dynamic leadership of Khan government's concrete steps for restoring the Kashmir's status could not be neglected as Pakistan has left no stone unturned to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front.

He further said the case has been discussed in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Pakistan is ready to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and he expressed hope the world's conscious would awake in near future.

He said India is replicating what Israel has done in the occupied Palestinian territory during last many decades. BJP has violated international norms and laws. Modi has weekend India's position at the international front.

"BJP led by ideological driven zealot, is pursuing Hindutva policies which are based on extremism and hatred. We cannot expect anything positive from Hindu fundamentalist and fascist Indian government", he added.

