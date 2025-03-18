Open Menu

Pakistan Is Facing A Major Challenge Of Terrorism: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that the country is facing a major challenge of terrorism, and the entire nation stands united against it.

The recent wave of terrorism was initiated at the behest of enemy nations.

An important briefing on terrorism is scheduled for today, but a major political party has refused to participate in it. India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that national issues concern the entire nation, and in every difficult situation, unity is essential.

According to evidence available with security agencies, India is behind acts of terrorism in Pakistan.He said that on October 18, hundreds of PPP workers were attacked by terrorists. Despite being attacked, the PPP has never been shy of condemning terrorism publicly and has always raised its voice against terrorism.

He went on to say that even today, the KPK Chief Minister cannot go to his constituency, and the police force is not in a position to patrol the streets at night. He blamed the PTI government itself for all these failures and acts of incompetence.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government will not compromise on the issue of Indus water under any circumstances and will not allow any canal to be constructed on the Indus River.

He emphasized that the message is clear: no matter what happens, canals will not be allowed to be built.

This is a firm stance from the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He stated that all parties in the Sindh Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of canals. Journalists will be sent after Eid to observe firsthand the work being done on the canals.

He said that there is no country in the world where illegal immigrants are given free rein. Such irresponsible statements come from the misguided members of PTI.

