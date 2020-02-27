Pakistan is facing consistent threats from India at its eastern border: ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar

Commenting on prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LOC), ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan was facing consistent threats from India at its eastern border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Commenting on prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LOC), ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan was facing consistent threats from India at its eastern border.

"Pakistan's civil and military leadership is fully aware of what India is playing, in desperation, to divert attention from its internal disruption. India's this act is extremely dangerous for the regional peace, " he said.

During the last few years, he said India did increase the ceasefire violations on the LOC to sabotage Pakistan's achievements in the ongoing war against terror.

"During the current year so far, India committed 384 ceasefire violations in which our two innocent citizens embraced martyrdom and 30 received injuries," he said and regretted that Indian forces were even not hesitating to target school-going children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2018, he said highest casualties were recorded, while the highest number of ceasefire violations on the LOC was registered in 2019. "The graph of violations on LOC started increasing after India's current government came into power in 2014." The ISPR DG said Pakistan's Armed Forces gave befitting response to India's increased ceasefire violations, causing heavy losses to the adversary. "We are a responsible and professional force; we only target military installations, when we are provoked, while Indian army opens fire on unarmed civilians." He said the Jammu and Kashmir was a recognized dispute between Pakistan and India, and for resolution of which, the United Nations Secretary Council had passed several resolutions.

He said India had not accepted the reality of the sub-continent's partition and creation of Pakistan since 1947 by heart till-date, and India's present leadership had reiterated it time and again.

He said Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir had been continuing unabatedly for the last 73 years, adding the people of Kashmir were facing increased suppression for the last 207 days due to the India's August 5 action.

"Life is completely paralyzed in Occupied Kashmir and genocide of Kashmiris is being done there.

There is a complete lockdown situation," he said adding today the Kashmir issue was not only a dispute of ideology and geography, but now it had started becoming the biggest human rights violations tragedy in the world history.

He said Genocide Watch, human rights organizations and international media had exposed India's state terrorism despite the 'complete lockdown' there, which triggered protests in the world and across India. "The rising voices against brutality cannot be suppressed. The Kashmir issue once again has fully gained global attention." The United Nations, he said had reiterated its stance that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the resolutions passed the Security Council. World powers and key leaders had expressed concerns over the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

"Resolution of the Kashmir issue is not only our national interest but also a guarantee for our national security. In Kashmiris' movement for freedom, we were, are and will remain with them forever", he added.

Answering a question, the ISPR DG said the world, especially Pakistan, was cognizant of the miseries of besieged Kashmiris, adding all options were on the table to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said the Kashmir issue had become a flashpoint globally as Pakistani leadership had done its best to highlight the issue at international forums.

Replying to question about the ongoing US-Taliban peace dialogue and subsequent agreement, he said there was no report of any interruption in the dialogue process, expressing the confidence that the upcoming agreement would yield good results. "No one, other than Pakistan, is more aspiring for peace in Afghanistan� and we are hoping for the best." To another question about reports of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, he said the Ministry of Health had made all-out measures to control the virus as only two cases had so far been identified, which showed that our efforts were paying-off.

He said the Armed Forces were ready to assist the government in that regard, whenever they were called.