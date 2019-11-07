UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Is Facing Threats Due To Its Importance EU Military Committee Cheif

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan is facing threats due to its importance EU Military Committee Cheif

"Pakistan is playing an important role in maintaining peace and security, and it is also affected by many threats

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) "Pakistan is playing an important role in maintaining peace and security, and it is also affected by many threats. Its role is important in intra-Afghan dialogue.This was said by Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, Gen.

Claudio Graziano, who was the distinguished speaker at the public talk on "The Role of the European Union in the GlobalScenario." organised by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here on Thursday.Gen.

Graziano gave a detailed overview of the challenges of contemporary times and the EU's evolving role in the military and strategic context. He described the European Global Strategy and said that, in today's age, the EU is planning to engage on the global peace and security issues with international community.

He briefed about the strategic priorities of the EU, its increasing responsibilities, and the ever- increasing need to engage with its partners on the principle of strategic autonomy.

He said, we can finance our military projects, being in consultation with our valued partners, and decide when and where to intervene. Informing the audience about his visit, he said, yesterday he met with Pakistani military leadership and discussed the issues of common concerns with them.

Looking forward to Pakistan's cooperation on the issues of security in the region, Afghanistan in particular, he appreciated Pakistan's role in ensuring peace in the nuclear tense environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Nuclear European Union Visit

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

41 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

43 minutes ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

47 minutes ago

UAE wins membership to UNIDO’s Industrial Develo ..

56 minutes ago

Jordanian King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle - Royal ..

1 minute ago

Shifa Foundation organizes Pink Lady Breast Cancer ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.