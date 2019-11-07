Pakistan is facing threats due to its importance EU Military Committee Cheif

"Pakistan is playing an important role in maintaining peace and security, and it is also affected by many threats

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) "Pakistan is playing an important role in maintaining peace and security, and it is also affected by many threats. Its role is important in intra-Afghan dialogue.This was said by Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, Gen.

Claudio Graziano, who was the distinguished speaker at the public talk on "The Role of the European Union in the GlobalScenario." organised by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here on Thursday.Gen.

Graziano gave a detailed overview of the challenges of contemporary times and the EU's evolving role in the military and strategic context. He described the European Global Strategy and said that, in today's age, the EU is planning to engage on the global peace and security issues with international community.

He briefed about the strategic priorities of the EU, its increasing responsibilities, and the ever- increasing need to engage with its partners on the principle of strategic autonomy.

He said, we can finance our military projects, being in consultation with our valued partners, and decide when and where to intervene. Informing the audience about his visit, he said, yesterday he met with Pakistani military leadership and discussed the issues of common concerns with them.

Looking forward to Pakistan's cooperation on the issues of security in the region, Afghanistan in particular, he appreciated Pakistan's role in ensuring peace in the nuclear tense environment.