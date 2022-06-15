ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said on Wednesday that Pakistan was the home of former President General Pervez Musharraf.

Responding to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on the floor of the Upper House, he said it was a futile exercise to hold discussion on this particular issue.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan made hullabaloo over the news of General Pervez Musharraf's return.

He said if he was pardoned, it would be against the law because he was awarded capital punishment in the high treason case by the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

He was of the view that if he was brought back to Pakistan, he should be treated as per the superior court's decision otherwise it would put the credibility of the court's decisions at stake.