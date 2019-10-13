UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Is Incomplete Without Kashmir: CM

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together.

According to a media statement issued here, he said the government and its people stood like a solid rock with the oppressed people of the occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government had written a new history by exceeding all limits of oppression on innocent Kashmiris, he said.

The world community would have to raise its voice against violation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir, he stressed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully fought the case of Kashmir on every front, he said.

