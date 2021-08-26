UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Is Likely To Be Moved Off From Travel Red List Of UK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:22 PM

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red list of UK

The Report says there is some pressure of easing restrictions for passengers landing in the UK from Pakistan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) Pakistan and Turkey are likely to be moved off of travel red list of the United Kingdom as their government huddles to update its travel advisory for countries barred from flying into the Kingdom, a local private tv reported while citing report of UK newspaper on Thursday.

The Report said that there is some pressure of easing restrictions for passengers landing in the UK from Pakistan.

The report said that these changes were due to be signed off on Thursday by the government. It said that these changes are due to be signed off on Thursday by the government. The UK’s travel light system still maintains 60 countries whose passengers are not allowed entry in England. Only British nationals residents and are allowed to travel from these countries and on the condition that they stay in a hotel for 11 nights post-arrival, with a minimum cost as high as £2,285 (Rs519,933) for an adult.

It is despite the fact that the quarantine rules were relaxed last month, allowing fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber-list countries to avoid self-isolating.US alert advises citizens not to go to Kabul airport. Turkey accompanies Pakistan, which has 60 countries, in the UK’s red-light but its officials said it is to be moved to the amber list within days.

However, senior Whitehall sources downplayed any suggestion of a drastic overhaul, indicating that the announcement is not likely to affect as many holidaymakers as previous reviews.

