UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Is Moving On Path Of Development : Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

Pakistan is moving on path of development : Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana Monday said that Pakistan is moving on the path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana Monday said that Pakistan is moving on the path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Exclusively Talking to APP, she said that people are happy with the policies of PTI government adding that PTI leadership would continue its policies to improve the living standard of common people.

She said Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf government believes in strengthening the democratic process in the country.

Replying to a question, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with kashmiris hailing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Replying to another question, She said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Government

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

4 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.