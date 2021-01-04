Pakistan is moving on path of development : Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana Monday said that Pakistan is moving on the path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana Monday said that Pakistan is moving on the path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Exclusively Talking to APP, she said that people are happy with the policies of PTI government adding that PTI leadership would continue its policies to improve the living standard of common people.

She said Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf government believes in strengthening the democratic process in the country.

Replying to a question, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with kashmiris hailing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Replying to another question, She said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community.